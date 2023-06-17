“61-year-old Patricia Hair identified as victim in Kershaw County crash”

“Patricia Hair” victim name : Victim identified in fatal Kershaw County crash: Patricia Hair

A woman who died in a crash in Kershaw County has been identified by authorities. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon on Smyrna Road near Elgin, according to Coroner David West. While the cause of the accident has not been disclosed, West stated that only one vehicle was involved, and the victim, Patricia Hair of North, aged 61, passed away at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol and West’s office are investigating the crash.

Read Full story : Patricia Hair identified in fatal Kershaw County crash /

News Source : Christopher Buchanan

Fatal Kershaw County crash Patricia Hair accident Car crash in Kershaw County Traffic fatality in South Carolina Highway safety in Kershaw County