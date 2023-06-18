64-year-old man killed in North Canton motorcycle crash: Robert Dennis identified as victim

Robert Dennis – focus keyword: motorcycle crash victim Robert Dennis : 64-year-old man killed in North Canton motorcycle crash, victim identified as Robert Dennis

A 64-year-old man lost his life in a motorcycle accident in North Canton, Ohio, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation. The incident happened at the intersection of Whipple Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest in Perry Township when an Acura vehicle turned in front of a Suzuki motorcycle, failing to yield. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and taken to Aultman Hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries. The victim was later identified as Robert Dennis of Canton. The authorities do not suspect the involvement of drugs or alcohol in the incident. The accident is the eighth fatal crash in Stark County this year and is still under investigation. Perry Township Fire Department, Canton Township Fire Department, and Canton Towing assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene.

