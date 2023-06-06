65-year-old man allegedly ends life over house occupation, 6 booked for abetment: UP police

Onkar Nath Rai suicide case: Six booked for abetment of suicide in Ballia, UP : 65-year-old man allegedly ends life over illegal house occupation, 6 booked for abetment: UP police

A 65-year-old man from Sohaanv village in Ballia (UP) reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the Narhi area. The man, identified as Onkar Nath Rai, allegedly took his own life due to the illegal occupation of his house. Six people, including JP Singh, Yusuf Khan, Raju Sonkar, Santosh Kesari, Sujeet Seth, and Harmeet Singa Bagga, have been booked for abetting his suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s son. The police recovered a suicide note from the scene and have sent the body for post-mortem while continuing their investigation. This news report has been auto-generated from the PTI news service, and ThePrint holds no responsibility for its content.

