65-year-old man allegedly ends life over illegal house occupation, six booked for abetment in Ballia

Onkar Nath Rai suicide case in Ballia, UP. : Man hangs self over illegal house occupation, six booked for abetment: UP police

A 65-year-old man from Sohaanv village, identified as Onkar Nath Rai, was found hanging from a tree in Narhi, Ballia. Police suspect that he ended his life due to the illegal occupation of his house. The police recovered a suicide note from the deceased and six people were booked for allegedly abetting his suicide. The accused were identified as JP Singh, Yusuf Khan, Raju Sonkar, Santosh Kesari, Sujeet Seth, and Harmeet Singa Bagga. The deceased’s son, Prabhakar Rai, filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide). The body was sent for post-mortem and the matter is under investigation.

News Source : PTI

