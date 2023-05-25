65-year-old man stabbed to death by roommate in Concord

David Navarro : Man stabbed to death by roommate in Concord identified as David Navarro

The authorities have identified David Navarro, a 65-year-old man from Concord, as the victim of a fatal stabbing believed to have been committed by his roommate. When officers arrived at a home near Port Chicago Highway on May 17, Navarro was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Nicholas Carson, aged 38, was arrested on suspicion of committing the murder and has been charged with murder with an enhancement for using a deadly weapon. He is currently in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility with bail set at $1.03 million and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 12. The authorities have not released any further information regarding the incident or its location.

News Source : Rick Hurd

