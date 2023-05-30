Dhanalakshmi financial misappropriation : 65-year-old woman sentenced to three years for financial misappropriation in Coimbatore agricultural cooperative society.

A 65-year-old woman, Dhanalakshmi, has been sentenced to three years in prison by the Fourth Judicial Magistrate Court in Coimbatore for financial misappropriation in an agricultural cooperative society. Dhanalakshmi, who was a former senior clerk at Vaiyampalayam Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society, was found guilty after an investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police. Alongside Ramesh, the former secretary of the credit society, Dhanalakshmi allegedly siphoned off ₹ 4,00,600. Ramesh, the first accused in the case, died in 2005. The court also fined Dhanalakshmi ₹ 4,000. In a separate incident, the Coimbatore District Police arrested J. Hakeem of Atrupalam near Anamalai for possessing 2.8 kg ganja.

