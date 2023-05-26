67-year-old woman dies after being struck by a cargo truck in Lucena City

Posted on May 26, 2023

victim Adila Esguera : 67-year-old woman dies after being hit by cargo truck in Lucena City, driver under police custody

A 67-year-old woman named Adila Esguera died in Lucena City on May 25 after being hit by a cargo truck while crossing the road in Barangay Ibabang Dupay at 8:15 a.m. The truck driver, Ryan Siatriz, was taken into police custody, and the victim died from severe body injuries on the way to the hospital.

News Source : Delfin T. Mallari Jr.

