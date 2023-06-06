68-Year-Old Dentist Dr. Abbey Horwitz Found Dead, Daughter Norah Horwitz Identified as Suspect in Virginia Beach

Norah Horwitz – focus keyword including suspect name : Dentist Dr. Abbey Horwitz found dead, daughter Norah Horwitz identified as suspect in Virginia Beach homicide case

Dr. Abbey Horwitz, a 68-year-old dentist, was discovered dead at his residence in Virginia Beach on Saturday morning. The suspect in his murder has been identified as his 36-year-old daughter, Norah Horwitz, who is reportedly in the process of transitioning. Norah has been charged with second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony. The alleged murder is believed to have resulted from a domestic dispute. Dr. Horwitz was a well-known dentist in the area who had practiced for over 42 years and had a good sense of humor. He and his wife had recently retired and were planning to travel. Dr. Horwitz was an active member of the local Jewish community and had provided voluntary dental services in Romania, Israel, and Nicaragua. Norah made her first court appearance on Monday and is currently in prison under suicide watch. A bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

News Source : Aaratrika Bal

