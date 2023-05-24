68-year-old Lonnie Hendon killed in officer-involved shooting in Columbia, Mississippi

Lonnie Hendon : Suspect in Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Marion County Identified as Lonnie Hendon

New information has been disclosed about the fatal shooting involving a police officer in Marion County, Mississippi. The victim has been identified as Lonnie Hendon, a 68-year-old resident of Columbia. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office had gone to Hendon’s location to serve multiple arrest warrants when they encountered him in his vehicle. Hendon reportedly refused to comply with the deputies’ orders and pulled out a gun, prompting the officers to fire their weapons, resulting in Hendon’s death. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has taken over the case and is conducting further investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. To stay up-to-date with WDAM 7 news, subscribe to their newsletter by clicking on the provided link. All rights reserved © 2023 WDAM.

News Source : https://www.wdam.com

