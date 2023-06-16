69-year-old man fatally shot in Grand Crossing incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Wednesday evening, a man of 69 years was fatally shot multiple times in Grand Crossing. According to the police, the incident occurred in the lobby of an apartment building located in the 7600 block of South Drexel Avenue, where an unidentified individual shot the victim several times on Wednesday afternoon.

News Source : The Times and Democrat

Source Link :Grand Crossing shooting leaves man, 69, dead/