69-year-old man killed in Grand Crossing shooting today.

An unidentified individual shot and killed a 69-year-old man in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Wednesday evening. According to police, the victim was in the lobby of an apartment building located on the 7600 block of South Drexel Avenue when the incident occurred. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

News Source : CBS Chicago

Source Link :Grand Crossing shooting leaves man, 69, dead/