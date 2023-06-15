69-Year-Old Man Killed in Grand Crossing Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man, aged 69, was shot multiple times in the Grand Crossing area on Wednesday evening and later died from his injuries. The incident occurred in the lobby of an apartment building located in the 7600 block of South Drexel Avenue, and the suspect responsible for the shooting remains unknown. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, but his injuries were deemed too severe, and he later passed away. Area 2 detectives are currently investigating the incident.

