“Sandra Murray victim” : “69-year-old Sandra Murray identified as victim”
The victim has been identified as Sandra Murray, aged 69. An image of her can be seen at https://gray-wndu-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_Xr2hBmp8YuvxlIgUnd5LYFoe4w=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/05-26-2023/t_5fc5f7c3f245453da926824358546b71_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg.
Read Full story :Victim of deadly hit and run crash on Bendix Drive identified/
News Source : https://www.wndu.com
- Hit and run Bendix Drive
- Fatal car crash Bendix Drive
- Victim identification Bendix Drive
- Justice for hit and run victim
- Bendix Drive accident investigation