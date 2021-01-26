6dogsgnarly – 6dogs Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Atlanta rapper 6dogs (chase amick -six dogs rapper) has Died from suicide .

Atlanta rapper 6dogs has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

Underground rapper 6dogs has passed away due to suicide. He was only 21. Prayers go out to his family and friends during this time. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/FC0lFy34JG — DailyPlug (@DailyPlugMusic) January 26, 2021

Audiomack wrote RIP 6dogs, an underground legend with an everlasting influence on so many young artists today.

Atlanta rapper 6dogs has passed away due to an apparent suicide 😢 Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uUo9nNr0LW — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) January 26, 2021

STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News @STRAPPEDUS Atlanta rapper 6dogs has passed away due to an apparent suicide Rest in peace.

Who is 6DOGS ?

Rapper 6 Dogs was born Chase Amick in 1999. He grew up in various locales in Georgia and was raised in a strict Christian household. He began rapping and recording his own original tracks as a teenager, but kept them secret from his extremely religious mother, whom he still lived with. He uploaded a few songs on SoundCloud in late 2016, with his track “Flossing” going viral.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

rest in peace 6dogs flossing has been and will continue to be one of my fav songs out of the underground — (os)quinn (@estrogenjesus) January 26, 2021

rest in peace 6dogs

dude made some of the music that got me wanting to record stuff in the first place — R (@vision4k_) January 26, 2021

RIP 6DOGS THIS SHIT GOT MY HEAD HURTING FR #FAYGODREAMS pic.twitter.com/fWQBYQwdIF — i (@flexxico) January 26, 2021

pie wrote

I don’t think he would ever hit the mainstream but he was an icon to the underground and cloud rap genre TrashApe_ wrote

All dogs go to heaven, I never listened to his music but I wish for the best to his loved ones who are grieving and more. BryceTwo wrote

Thanks for all the happy memory’s 6dogs, you inspired my best friends to make music