7 arrested in Khanna for drug trade, 626-gm heroin seized; investigation underway – Khanna SSP Kondal

Posted on June 9, 2023

Seven individuals reportedly involved in drug trafficking were apprehended by the Khanna police in three different occurrences. The police confiscated 626 grams of heroin, 2 kilograms of opium, and INR 40,000 in total. Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal stated that investigations into the incidents were ongoing.

News Source : The Tribune India

