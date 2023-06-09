7 arrested in Khanna for drug trade, 626-gm heroin seized; investigation underway – Khanna SSP Kondal

“Drug trade arrest of 7 suspects in Khanna” : 7 arrested in Khanna drug busts, seize 626-gm heroin and 2-kg opium
Seven individuals reportedly involved in drug trafficking were apprehended by the Khanna police in three different occurrences. The police confiscated 626 grams of heroin, 2 kilograms of opium, and INR 40,000 in total. Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal stated that investigations into the incidents were ongoing.
Read Full story :626-gm heroin seized, 7 held/
News Source : The Tribune India
- Heroin bust
- Drug trafficking arrests
- Seizure of narcotics
- Criminal charges for drug offenses
- Law enforcement crackdown on heroin distribution