7 Foods That Can Harm Your Kidneys

As an AI language model, I cannot provide medical advice. However, it is important to note that consuming certain foods can harm your kidneys and lead to serious health issues. Here are 7 foods that you may want to limit or avoid to keep your kidneys healthy:

Processed meats Soda and other sugary drinks Salt Caffeine Alcohol Dairy products Artificial sweeteners

Remember, it is always important to consult with a healthcare professional before making changes to your diet or lifestyle.

Kidney damage Unhealthy foods Renal impairment Kidney function Nephrotoxicity