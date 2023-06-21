7 Foods That Can Harm Your Kidneys
As an AI language model, I cannot provide medical advice. However, it is important to note that consuming certain foods can harm your kidneys and lead to serious health issues. Here are 7 foods that you may want to limit or avoid to keep your kidneys healthy:
- Processed meats
- Soda and other sugary drinks
- Salt
- Caffeine
- Alcohol
- Dairy products
- Artificial sweeteners
Remember, it is always important to consult with a healthcare professional before making changes to your diet or lifestyle.
- Kidney damage
- Unhealthy foods
- Renal impairment
- Kidney function
- Nephrotoxicity