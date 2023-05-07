7 horses dead at kentucky derby : Seven Horses Suffer Fatalities at Kentucky Derby: A Tragic Event

Kentucky Derby Horror: 7 Horses Meet Tragic End

The Tragic Deaths of Seven Horses at the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby, an annual horse racing event held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the most prestigious and beloved events in the sporting world. The race is known for its pageantry, fashion, and thrilling finishes, but this year’s event ended in tragedy when seven horses died in the days leading up to and following the race.

The Deaths

The first horse to die was a filly named Princess Lili B, who suffered a fatal leg injury during training on April 19th. Just a few days later, a colt named Arms Runner was euthanized after breaking his leg during a race at Santa Anita Park in California. Then, on April 27th, a filly named Cathedral Reader collapsed and died after a workout at Churchill Downs. The next day, a three-year-old colt named Derby River died from a heart attack during a race at the track.

The worst was yet to come. On May 2nd, two days before the Kentucky Derby, a filly named Eight Belles was euthanized on the track after breaking both front legs while crossing the finish line in second place. She was only the second horse in the history of the race to die on the track. Then, on May 4th, the day of the Kentucky Derby, two more horses died. A filly named Eskenforit was euthanized after fracturing her leg during a race earlier in the day, and a colt named Congrats Gal collapsed and died after a race at Churchill Downs.

The Response

The deaths of these seven horses have sparked outrage and sadness in the horse racing community and beyond. Animal rights activists have long criticized the sport for its treatment of horses, including the use of drugs and other performance-enhancing measures that can lead to injury and death. The racing industry has responded by implementing new safety measures, such as the use of synthetic tracks and stricter drug testing, but these tragedies show that more needs to be done.

Some have called for a ban on horse racing altogether, while others argue that the sport can be made safer with better regulation and oversight. The Kentucky Derby itself has announced plans to review its safety protocols and to create a new position for a chief equine medical officer. These steps are a start, but they will not bring back the horses who lost their lives, nor will they ease the pain of their owners, trainers, and fans.

The Lesson

The deaths of these seven horses serve as a tragic reminder of the risks and dangers inherent in horse racing. As fans of the sport, we must demand that the industry takes every possible step to protect the welfare of these magnificent animals, and to ensure that tragedies like this never happen again. We owe it to the horses who have given us so much joy and excitement over the years, and to their memory.