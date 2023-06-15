7 Key Facts About the Fatal Shooting of an 11-Year-Old Girl in France today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

During the recent shooting in France, a young British girl lost her life to gunfire. The tragic incident occurred in a small village in Brittany, where a 71-year-old Dutch national opened fire on a British family, killing their 11-year-old daughter and injuring the parents. The shooter, Dirk Raats, was charged with murder and attempted murder, while his wife was charged with attempting to hide two weapons. Reports suggest that the families had a dispute over a plot of land adjoining their properties, and the Dutch family blamed the British family for creating noise pollution in their garden. Although the shooter targeted the parents, he did not intend to kill their daughter. The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office is providing consular assistance to the bereaved family.

