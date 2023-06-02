7 layer dip recipe: Creating the Ultimate 7 Layer Dip: Tips and Tricks

The Ultimate Seven Layer Dip: The Best Ingredients to Use

The seven layer dip is a classic party snack that has been around for decades. This dip is a layered combination of various ingredients that create a delicious and flavorful experience. While there are countless variations of this dip out there, the best seven layer dip starts with the best ingredients. In this article, we will highlight the best components to create the ultimate seven layer dip.

Dozen Cousins Classic Refried Pinto Beans

The right refried beans make a solid base for seven layer dip, and Dozen Cousins Classic Refried Pinto Beans are one of the best options out there. These pre-spiced beans are going to get you started on the right foot. They eliminate the need for seasoning, so you can focus on the other six layers.

Knudsen Hampshire Sour Cream

A seven layer dip is all about structural integrity; you want to be able to see the layers as you scoop them out with a tortilla chip. The worst thing you can do for your dip is get a sour cream that is runny and thin. That’s why Knudsen Hampshire, the Sporked crew’s favorite thick sour cream, is the way to go. A layer of this sturdy sour cream resting atop the layer of refried beans is going to support all the other layers perfectly.

Trader Joe’s Chunky Homestyle Guacamole

Guacamole is a matter of taste. If you don’t have time to make your own, you may struggle to find the perfect store-bought guac. For my money, the best guacamole to use for a seven layer dip is Trader Joe’s Chunky Homestyle. It’s cilantro forward, chock full of chunks, and even has a little bit of spice. Just imagine snagging a big chunk of avocado when you get down to this layer of the dip. Glorious.

Casa Sanchez Foods Hot Salsa Roja

Spice isn’t for everyone, but I always make the argument that a seven layer dip needs a hot salsa, and Casa Sanchez Foods Hot Salsa Roja is the best of the best. All the other ingredients in a seven layer dip are pretty mild, so you need that heat to complement them all. It won’t be overwhelming when you have sour cream and guacamole right there to cut it. That’s the beauty of seven layer dip; you’re getting so many flavors in one mouthful.

Kraft Mexican Style Four-Cheese Blend

I think some people might prefer a thick-cut shredded cheese on seven layer dip, but I always go with the finely shredded stuff. It feels like you get more on a chip that way. So if you’re looking for the finer shredded cheese, Kraft Mexican Style Four-Cheese Blend is the best of the best. And we like a Mexican blend rather than regular old cheddar because four cheeses are better than one cheese—that’s scientific fact.

Lindsay Organic Sliced Black Olives

As we get into the final layers of the dip, the selections can be interchangeable. For me, black olives are a staple of the seven layer dip, and Lindsay makes the best sliced olives that Sporked tasted. They deliver in terms of both taste and texture, so you don’t have to be shy loading them on. Their saltiness will go great with the salsa and beans.

Tostito Scoops! Tortilla Chips

We’re civilized people; we aren’t going to dunk our fingers into this dip and lick it off. So we need the perfect tortilla chips to serve as a vessel for the dip. My personal favorite tortilla chip is the Late July Restaurant Style Jalapeño & Lime Tortilla Chips. I could eat a whole bag of them dry. However, the one downfall they have is they are not structurally sound enough for the weight of a seven layer dip. We need a chip that’s made for heavy-duty dips, and that chip is Tostito Scoops. Not only are they really tasty, they are literally made for scooping out layers of dip like a backhoe.

In conclusion, the seven layer dip is a crowd-pleasing snack that is easy to make and delicious to eat. The key to creating the ultimate seven layer dip is using the best ingredients. By following our recommendations, you can create a dip that is sure to impress your guests.

News Source : Sporked

Source Link :How to Make the Best 7 Layer Dip/