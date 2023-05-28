“7 Miles Cayo shooting” today : Possible rewrites: – Gunfire heard in 7 Miles, Cayo District – Shooting incident recorded in 7 Miles, Cayo District – Police respond to shooting at 7 Miles, Cayo District – Shots fired at 7 Miles, Cayo District, under investigation – Residents alarmed by shooting incident in 7 Miles, Cayo District

Reported Shooting in Cayo District’s 7 Miles Area today 2023.
An armed attacker or attackers targeted a popular establishment in 7 Miles (El Progreso) Village, Cayo District and shot the owner. Police are on the scene, and the story is still developing. Breaking Belize News will have more information as soon as an official police report is issued.

