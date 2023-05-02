7 Stages Of Dementia Before Death : A Caregiver’s Guide to the 7 Stages of Dementia

Death – Died – Dead – Passed Away – Cause of Death News.

Understanding the 7 Stages of Dementia

Stage 1: No Impairment

During this stage, there are no signs of dementia. The person is able to function normally and does not show any signs of memory loss or other cognitive difficulties. However, the brain changes that lead to dementia may already have started.

Stage 2: Very Mild Cognitive Decline

This stage is characterized by occasional memory lapses, such as forgetting a name or misplacing a key. These lapses are often attributed to normal aging. The person may also have difficulty finding the right words or remembering names of familiar people.

Stage 3: Mild Cognitive Decline

At this stage, the person with dementia may start to have difficulty with daily tasks, such as managing finances or organizing their home. They may also have trouble remembering recent events or conversations. Family members or friends may start to notice the changes in their loved one’s behavior and cognitive abilities.

Stage 4: Moderate Cognitive Decline

In this stage, the person with dementia may have difficulty performing complex tasks, such as managing their finances or driving. They may also have difficulty remembering important information, such as their address or phone number. Personality changes may also become more noticeable.

Stage 5: Moderately Severe Cognitive Decline

At this stage, the person with dementia may require assistance with daily activities, such as dressing or bathing. They may also have difficulty remembering details about their past, such as their childhood or early adulthood. Behavioral changes, such as wandering or agitation, may also become more common.

Stage 6: Severe Cognitive Decline

During this stage, the person with dementia may require around-the-clock care. They may have difficulty communicating and may become bedridden. They may also experience hallucinations or delusions.

Stage 7: Very Severe Cognitive Decline

In the final stage of dementia, the person may be unable to communicate and may be completely dependent on others for care. They may lose the ability to swallow and may be susceptible to infections.

Understanding the stages of dementia can help caregivers provide appropriate care and support to their loved ones. It is important to remember that each person with dementia will progress through the stages at their own pace. Caregivers should be patient and compassionate, and seek support from healthcare professionals or support groups when needed. With the right care and support, people with dementia can continue to live meaningful lives and maintain their dignity and independence.