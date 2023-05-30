70-year-old man allegedly dies by suicide after being beaten up and insulted at wedding function, five arrested

Dnyaneshwar Salunkhe : 70-year-old man allegedly dies by suicide after being beaten up at wedding function in Yerwada, Pune

A 70-year-old man named Dnyaneshwar Salunkhe, residing in Janta Nagar, New Khadki, Yerwada, allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a river. This incident occurred after he was beaten up and insulted by five individuals during a wedding function near his house, where he had asked them to reduce the noise levels. His son, Pandurang Salunkhe, lodged an FIR at Yerwada police station, resulting in the arrest of the five accused persons: Chetan Bele, Devesh Pawar, Yash Mohite, Shahrukh Khan, and Jay Bhadkumbhe. Chetan Bele, a neighbour of the deceased, was celebrating the ‘haldi’ ritual for his marriage when Dnyaneshwar approached them. The accused beat up Dnyaneshwar and his family when they intervened. Dnyaneshwar then went to the police station to file a complaint, but the accused followed him and beat him up again. Unable to tolerate the insult, Dnyaneshwar allegedly committed suicide.

Read Full story : Thrashed for asking to reduce noise level, elderly man dies by suicide /

News Source : The Indian Express

Noise reduction techniques Elderly suicide prevention Noise pollution control measures Suicide prevention for seniors Managing noise levels for mental health