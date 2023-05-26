70-year-old man shot dead in Rautahat, identified as Sheikh Taib

Posted on May 26, 2023

A man, identified as Sheikh Taib from Karuniya, Dewahi Gonahi municipality, was found dead a kilometer away from his residence in Rautahat. The 70-year-old was shot in the head, and investigations into the incident are underway, according to the District Police Office Rautahat.

News Source : Republica

