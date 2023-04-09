70-Year-Old Woman Killed in Monaghan Road Crash

An elderly female pedestrian (aged 70) passed away due to a collision in Monaghan.

70-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies in a Road Traffic Collision in Co Monaghan

A woman aged in her 70s has tragically died following a collision involving a car in Co Monaghan. The incident occurred shortly before 11 pm on Saturday 8th April 2023, in the Clones area of the county, while the victim was walking. Gardaí are investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Collision Details

According to a garda spokesperson, “The female pedestrian (70s) was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons were reported.” The R183 at Clonavilla is currently closed, and local diversions are in place. The services of forensic collision investigators have been requested to investigate and assess the cause of the accident.

Garda Appeal for Witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward who may have seen the incident before or who have any other relevant information about the collision. They are particularly interested in speaking to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam. Anyone who was travelling along the Newbliss Road (R183) in the Clonavilla area between 10 pm and 11 pm is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí. The aim is to gain a better understanding of the events leading up to the accident.

Closure of the Road

As a result of the incident and investigations, the R183 at Clonavilla has been closed with local diversions in place to help drivers to get around the area. The gardaí have not provided an estimated time for reopening the road as it depends on the forensic collision investigators’ findings.

Contact Information

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. The gardaí would like to thank anyone who comes forward with information that could help their investigation.