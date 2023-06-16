71-Year-Old Treat Williams Passes Away

Treat Williams Passes Away at the Age of 71

Veteran actor Treat Williams has passed away at the age of 71. He was best known for his roles in movies such as “Hair,” “Once Upon a Time in America,” and “Prince of the City.”

Williams started his career in theater before transitioning to film in the 1970s. He received critical acclaim for his performances in both movies and television shows, including the series “Everwood” and the miniseries “The 11th Hour.”

Throughout his career, Williams was known for his versatility and range as an actor. He was equally adept at playing dramatic and comedic roles, and he was beloved by audiences and colleagues alike.

Williams’ family has yet to release a statement on his passing. His death is a great loss to the entertainment industry, and he will be remembered for his contributions to film and television.

Treat Williams cause of death Treat Williams movies and TV shows Treat Williams bio and career Reaction to Treat Williams passing Treat Williams legacy and contributions to the entertainment industry