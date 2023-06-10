Edward Stowers : 74-year-old man Edward Stowers shot and killed in Vicksburg

A man aged 74 was fatally shot in Vicksburg on Saturday morning, according to the Vicksburg Police Department. Police responded to a call at around 4:24 a.m. reporting a man with a gunshot wound lying at the intersection of Franklin Street and Military Avenue. The man, identified as Edward Stowers, later died from his injuries. The reason for the shooting is currently unknown and the Criminal Investigation Division is conducting interviews. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey pronounced Stowers dead at the scene.

News Source : https://www.wlbt.com

