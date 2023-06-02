“75-calorie Cold Coffee”: Creating a Low-Calorie Cold Coffee for Efficient Weight Loss

This Cold Coffee Recipe is Perfect for Weight Loss

Coffee is a popular beverage enjoyed by millions of people worldwide. While it has several benefits, like boosting metabolism and improving concentration, it can also be high in calories if you add sugar, cream, or syrups. However, if you’re trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy diet, you don’t have to give up your coffee altogether. Instead, you can try this cold coffee recipe that is not only low on calories but also contains ingredients that will keep you satiated for a long time.

Ingredients

1 cup of black coffee, cooled

1/4 cup of rolled oats

2-3 dates, pitted

1/2 cup of unsweetened almond milk

1/2 tsp of vanilla extract

A handful of ice cubes

Instructions

Add rolled oats and pitted dates to a blender and pulse until they are finely ground. Add the cooled black coffee, almond milk, vanilla extract, and ice cubes to the blender and blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into a glass and enjoy your low-calorie, satiating cold coffee.

Why This Recipe is Perfect for Weight Loss

There are several reasons why this cold coffee recipe is perfect for weight loss:

Low on Calories

One cup of black coffee contains only two calories. By adding rolled oats, dates, and unsweetened almond milk, this recipe adds around 150 calories to the coffee. However, these calories are nutrient-dense and provide satiety, making you feel full and reducing the need to snack on unhealthy foods.

Oats for Satiety

Oats are a great source of fiber, providing 4 grams per quarter cup. Fiber is essential for weight loss as it slows down digestion, making you feel full for a longer time and reducing the number of calories you consume throughout the day.

Dates for Natural Sweetness

Dates are a natural sweetener that contains fiber, minerals, and vitamins. They add sweetness to the recipe without any added sugar, making it a healthy alternative to other sweetened coffee drinks.

Almond Milk for Creaminess

Unsweetened almond milk is low in calories and contains healthy fats that improve cholesterol levels. It also adds creaminess to the recipe without adding any dairy, making it a suitable option for vegans and people with lactose intolerance.

Ice Cubes for Refreshment

Ice cubes are added to the recipe to make it a refreshing drink, perfect for hot summer days. They also dilute the strong coffee flavor, making it more palatable for people who don’t like the bitter taste of black coffee.

Conclusion

This cold coffee recipe is an excellent choice for people who want to lose weight or maintain a healthy diet without giving up their coffee habit. It contains ingredients that provide satiety, natural sweetness, creaminess, and refreshment, making it a delicious and satisfying drink. It’s easy to make, low on calories, and perfect for hot summer days.

