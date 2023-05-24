75-year-old priest beaten to death in Mathura, UP: Haridas Maharaj identified as victim

Haridas Maharaj : 75-year-old priest Haridas Maharaj beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh

A 75-year-old priest named Haridas Maharaj was brutally beaten to death in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh by unknown attackers. The assailants tied his hands and feet before striking him with bricks on the head, resulting in his demise. The incident was immediately reported to the police, who launched an investigation. The Superintendent of Police (rural) Trigun Bishen stated that the priest was found dead in his cottage on the temple premises. The crime scene has been secured, and evidence has been collected for further investigation.

Read Full story : Priest beaten to death by unknown miscreants in UP’s Mathura /

News Source : India Today News Desk

Priest murder Mathura Unknown miscreants kill priest Mathura temple priest beaten to death Investigation into priest murder UP crime: Priest killed in Mathura