76-Year-Old Angler Larry Conner Found Deceased after Parkgoer Responds to Cry for Help

Obituary: Larry Conner

Larry Conner, a beloved member of the angling community, passed away at the age of 76. His body was found after a parkgoer heard his cries for help.

Larry was an avid fisherman who spent most of his free time on the water. He was known for his patience and skill, and was always willing to share his knowledge with others.

Larry will be remembered for his kind heart and his love of fishing. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Rest in peace, Larry. Your love of fishing will live on in the memories of those who knew you.

Larry Conner Obituary Angler Parkgoer Cries for help