76-year-old Robert Mitchell identified as victim of fatal crash in Wisconsin

Robert Mitchell : 76-year-old Robert Mitchell identified as victim in fatal crash

A statement released by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of the fatal traffic accident on WIS 57 at Bayshore Park Road on Sunday, May 21st, 2023, as Robert Mitchell, a 76-year-old male from the Village of Howard. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell’s car collided with another vehicle driven by a 20-year-old woman while traveling eastbound on Bayshore Park Road shortly after noon. Sadly, Mitchell passed away at the scene from his injuries. The female driver and a 20-year-old passenger of the other vehicle were able to escape before it caught fire and were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office – Crash Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the incident.

News Source : https://www.wbay.com

