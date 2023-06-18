“76-Year-Old Woman, Bella Montoya, Declared Dead and Then Woke Up During Her Wake Dies After One Week in Intensive Care”

Bella Montoya : Ecuadorian woman declared dead and then woke up in coffin during wake dies after a week in intensive care, Bella Montoya named as victim.

A 76-year-old woman who had previously been declared dead and surprised her family by knocking on her coffin during her wake has died after spending seven days in intensive care, according to her family. Bella Montoya reportedly woke up and started knocking on June 9 after spending five hours inside her coffin. Her son, Gilberto Barbera Montoya, stated that he had not received any reports from the authorities on the medical explanation of what happened and warned that things “are not going to stay like this.” A technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates, the country’s ministry of health said last week. Montoya died from an ischemic stroke after spending a week in intensive care, according to Ecuador’s health ministry.

News Source : The Associated Press

