76-year-old woman declared dead and then found alive during her wake dies in Ecuador

Bella Montoya : 76-year-old woman declared dead and then woke up in coffin during her wake dies after a week in Ecuadorian hospital

A 76-year-old woman who had been declared dead surprised her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake earlier this month in Ecuador. However, she has now died after spending seven days in intensive care due to an ischemic stroke. Bella Montoya’s son stated that he has not received any report from the authorities on the medical explanation of what happened. A technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates, as her sister has formally complained about the incident seeking to identify the doctor who declared her dead. The remains of Montoya, who was a retired nurse, are at the same funeral home where she woke up and will be buried at a public cemetery.

Read Full story : Woman who knocked on inside of coffin during her wake dies | KTAB /

News Source : The Associated Press

