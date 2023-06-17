76-year-old woman dies after waking up in her coffin during wake

Bella Montoya : 76-year-old woman dies after waking up in coffin during wake

The article reports that a 76-year-old woman who was declared dead and surprised her family by knocking on her coffin during her wake has passed away after spending seven days in intensive care. The woman’s son stated that she died on Friday evening after being rushed to the state hospital. The Ecuadorian health ministry confirmed that she died from an ischemic stroke and had been under “permanent surveillance.” The family is seeking more information on the medical investigation surrounding the incident. The woman will be buried at a public cemetery, and a technical committee has been formed to review how death certificates are issued by hospitals in the country.

News Source : The Associated Press

