76-year-old woman who knocked on her coffin during wake dies

Bella Montoya : Ecuadorian woman declared dead, wakes up in coffin during wake, dies after ICU stay

An elderly woman in Ecuador who had been declared dead and surprised her family by knocking on her coffin during her wake earlier this month has passed away after spending seven days in intensive care. The woman’s son confirmed that doctors at the state hospital where she was rushed after the incident said that she died on Friday evening. The country’s health ministry confirmed that she died from an ischemic stroke after spending a week in intensive care. The woman reportedly woke up and started knocking on June 9 after spending five hours inside her coffin at a funeral home in Babahoyo. Her remains are back at the same funeral home where she woke up and will be buried at a public cemetery. A technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates.

Read Full story : Ecuadorean woman who revived during her wake is dead after a week in intensive care at a hospital /

News Source : https://www.wsaz.com

Ecuadorean woman revival Wake death incident Intensive care hospital stay Medical negligence investigation Revival after death case study