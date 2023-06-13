77-Year-Old Missing Man, Patrick Ellis, Found Dead: Obituary Report by Worldwide News

Patrick Ellis Obituary

After being reported missing for several days, the body of 77-year-old Patrick Ellis was found on Monday morning. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

Ellis was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind heart and quick wit. He was a retired teacher and avid gardener, often sharing his bounty with friends and neighbors.

Friends and family are devastated by his loss and are remembering him as a true gentleman. Ellis will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Rest in peace, Patrick Ellis.

