77-year-old Missing Man, Patrick Ellis, Found Deceased: Obituary

Patrick Ellis Found Dead at 77

Patrick Ellis, a 77-year-old man who had been reported missing, was found dead on Tuesday morning. The cause of his death is yet to be determined, but authorities are investigating.

Ellis had been missing since Sunday evening when he left his home to take a walk and never returned. A search party had been organized, and volunteers scoured the area for two days before his body was found.

Ellis was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind heart and friendly demeanor. He had lived in the area for over 30 years and had many friends.

His family released a statement expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of support they had received during the search and asking for privacy as they grieve.

Ellis will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Patrick Ellis death Missing elderly man found deceased Patrick Ellis obituary notice Search for missing Patrick Ellis ends in tragedy Mourning the loss of Patrick Ellis