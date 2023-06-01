79-year-old actor John Beasley, known for his roles in ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man,’ passes away

John Beasley, veteran actor from ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man,’ dies at 79

John Beasley, a veteran actor known for his roles in hit TV shows like ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man,’ has passed away at the age of 79. The actor’s death was confirmed by his daughter, actress and writer Mimi Beasley, who shared the news on social media.

A career in Hollywood

Beasley had a long and successful career in Hollywood, spanning over three decades. He started his acting career in 1983 with the movie ‘The Cotton Club’ and went on to appear in several hit TV shows and movies, including ‘The Apostle,’ ‘The Sum of All Fears,’ and ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.’ However, he was best known for his roles in ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man.’

Memorable performances

In ‘Everwood,’ Beasley played Irv Harper, the town’s wise elder and friend to the Brown family. His performance in the show was critically acclaimed, and he was praised for his portrayal of a wise and lovable character.

In ‘The Soul Man,’ Beasley played Barton Ballentine, the father of Cedric the Entertainer’s character. The show, which aired on TV Land, was about a former R&B singer who becomes a preacher in St. Louis. Beasley’s performance in the show was also widely appreciated, and he was loved by audiences for his comedic timing and natural acting skills.

A legacy of hard work and dedication

Beasley’s death is a great loss to Hollywood, and he will be remembered for his hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent. He was a respected actor who had a genuine love for his craft, and he inspired many young actors to pursue their dreams.

Beasley’s daughter, Mimi, shared a heartfelt tribute to her father on social media, saying: “My heart is broken, but I am grateful for every moment we shared. He was an incredible father, husband, and friend, and I will miss him more than words can express.”

A final goodbye

John Beasley will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and fans. His legacy as a talented actor and a kind human being will live on forever. Rest in peace, John Beasley.

