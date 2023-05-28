“8 ball pool trickshots tutorial”: A Guide to Mastering Trickshots in 8 Ball Pool (Part 2)

Introduction:

Playing trickshots is one of the most interesting and challenging aspects of 8 ball pool. In the previous article, we have discussed some basic trickshot techniques. In this article, we will continue our discussion on how to play trickshots in 8 ball pool. We will cover some advanced trickshot techniques that will help you to improve your skills and win more games.

Bank Shot:

A bank shot is a shot that involves hitting the cue ball off the cushion before hitting the object ball. This is a very useful shot when you need to hit an object ball that is not directly in your line of sight. To play a bank shot, follow these steps:

Aim for the cushion that is closest to the object ball.

Hit the cue ball with enough force to make it bounce off the cushion and hit the object ball.

Carom Shot:

A carom shot is a shot that involves hitting the cue ball off one ball and then hitting another ball. This shot is very useful when you need to hit two object balls that are close to each other. To play a carom shot, follow these steps:

Aim for the first object ball and hit the cue ball with enough force to make it hit the first object ball.

The cue ball should bounce off the first object ball and hit the second object ball.

Jump Shot:

A jump shot is a shot that involves hitting the cue ball over an obstructing ball. This shot is very useful when you need to hit an object ball that is blocked by another ball. To play a jump shot, follow these steps:

Place the cue ball close to the obstructing ball.

Use a jump cue to hit the cue ball with enough force to make it jump over the obstructing ball and hit the object ball.

Massé Shot:

A massé shot is a shot that involves hitting the cue ball with a curved stroke. This shot is very useful when you need to hit an object ball that is blocked by another ball at an angle. To play a massé shot, follow these steps:

Place the cue ball close to the obstructing ball.

Hit the cue ball with a curved stroke using a lot of spin.

The cue ball should curve around the obstructing ball and hit the object ball.

Combination Shot:

A combination shot is a shot that involves hitting one object ball to hit another object ball. This shot is very useful when you need to hit an object ball that is blocked by another ball. To play a combination shot, follow these steps:

Aim for the first object ball and hit the cue ball with enough force to make it hit the first object ball.

The first object ball should hit the second object ball and knock it into the pocket.

Conclusion:

Playing trickshots in 8 ball pool is not an easy task. It requires a lot of practice and patience. However, with these advanced trickshot techniques, you can improve your skills and win more games. Remember to practice these shots regularly and try to master them. Good luck!

Source Link :8 ball pool trickshot tutorial | How to play trickshots in 8 ball pool ( Part 2 )/

Billiards trickshots tutorial Advanced 8 ball pool techniques Mastering trickshots in 8 ball pool Tips and tricks for 8 ball pool trickshots Creative ways to play 8 ball pool with trickshots