“8-seeds NBA Finals”: to make NBA Finals as an 8-seed

The Miami Heat, seeded eighth in the Eastern Conference, are set to take on the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals. On paper, this looks like a David vs. Goliath matchup, but history has shown that underdogs can sometimes pull off the impossible.

The Heat are only the second No. 8 seed in NBA history to reach the championship stage. The first and only other team to do so was the 1999 New York Knicks. Coached by Jeff Van Gundy, who is now an NBA analyst for ESPN, the Knicks had a solid 27-23 record in the shortened 50-game season due to the NBA lockout.

The Knicks had a talented team that included Latrell Sprewell, Allan Houston, Larry Johnson, Marcus Camby, Kurt Thomas, and Patrick Ewing. In the Eastern Conference First Round, they upset the top-seeded Miami Heat in five games with Houston’s series-winning shot. They then swept the No. 4 seed Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

In the Eastern Conference Finals against the No. 2 seed Indiana Pacers, Ewing tore his Achilles tendon in Game 2 and missed the remainder of the playoffs. Despite this setback, the Knicks prevailed, defeating Reggie Miller and the Pacers in six games to become the first-ever No. 8 seed to reach the NBA Finals.

However, in the Finals, the Knicks were outmatched by the No. 1 seed San Antonio Spurs, who had the “Twin Towers” of David Robinson and Tim Duncan. Duncan, in just his second year in the league, led the Spurs to a 4-1 series victory and was awarded his first of five championships and three Finals MVPs.

So, can the Miami Heat make history and become the first-ever No. 8 seed to win the NBA Finals? It’s a tall order, but they have some talented players in their roster, including Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. The Heat have also shown that they can be a tough team to beat, having defeated the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 3 seed Boston Celtics on their way to the Finals.

However, the Denver Nuggets are not to be underestimated. Led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets have had an impressive playoff run, defeating the likes of the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. They are also making history of their own, as this is their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

In the end, it will come down to which team can execute their game plan better and make the most of their strengths. The Miami Heat may be the underdogs, but history has shown that anything is possible in the NBA Finals. As fans, we can only sit back and watch as these two teams make their own mark in NBA history.

News Source : Kyle Irving

Source Link :How many 8-seeds have made NBA Finals? Heat join Jeff Van Gundy’s Knicks as only teams in NBA history/