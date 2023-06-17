8-year-old Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez dies in Border Patrol custody

Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez victim : 8-year-old Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez remembered in Border Patrol custody death

A memorial was held for Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez, an 8-year-old girl who passed away while in Border Patrol custody on May 17. Dozens of people attended the event on June 16 to pay their respects.

News Source : Daily Gate City

