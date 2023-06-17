Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez : 8-year-old Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez dies in Border Patrol custody

Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez, an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody, was remembered in New York City on Friday. Her family had been traveling to the city when their journey across the southern U.S. border ended in tragedy. Anadith had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia, and an internal investigation found that Border Patrol medical personnel were aware of her medical history but declined to review the file before she had a seizure and died on May 17, her family’s ninth day in custody. The girl’s casket was closed at the funeral, with her mother, Mabel Alvarez Benedicks, hugging almost every guest and thanking them for coming to honor their daughter. The family has called for justice and an end to such incidents.

News Source : The Associated Press

