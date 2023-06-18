8-year-old boy killed in Detroit crash, suspect arrested without license

8-year-old victim : 8-year-old boy killed in Detroit crash, suspect arrested

An 8-year-old boy has passed away following a collision on the west side of Detroit, according to FOX 2. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon near Fielding and Belton. The Detroit Police Department reports that the boy was hit by a Ford Taurus driven by a 19-year-old female while he was crossing the street. The boy’s father drove him to the hospital, but he was unable to survive his injuries. The driver was taken into custody as she did not possess a license, and the investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 has more details on their website, including a report on three separate shootings that took place overnight.

News Source : FOX 2 Detroit

