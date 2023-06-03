“8-year-old Edward Grang Anak Jenggut feared drowned in river near Teratak River View”

Edward Grang Anak Jenggut (victim) : Boy feared drowned in river near Lubuk Hantu, Simpang Empat in Tanjung Malim: Edward Grang Anak Jenggut identified as victim.

An eight-year-old boy is believed to have drowned in a river near Teratak River View, Lubuk Hantu, Simpang Empat in Tanjung Malim. The Perak Fire and Rescue Department Operation assistant director, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, received a distress call at around 5 pm on Saturday (June 3). The boy, named Edward Grang Anak Jenggut, was on holiday with his family from Sarawak. He was swimming with his family when the incident occurred. A family member was attending to a younger family member at the time. The search for the victim is ongoing, with 11 personnel and nearby villagers participating in the “surface searching” within a 30m radius of where he was last seen.

News Source : ILI AQILAH

