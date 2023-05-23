8-year-old girl and 4-year-old brother die in California river during dangerous conditions

Kings River victim names : 8-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother die in California river during dangerous conditions

Two siblings, an 8-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, tragically lost their lives after being swept away by a central California river during dangerous conditions. The children were traveling in the river with their mother and her friend to reach a specific rock to climb on, according to a news release by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti. The Kings River had been closed to recreational users since mid-March due to violent storms and melting snow, which caused water levels to rise and created hazardous conditions. The bodies of the children were found less than two miles from where they were swept away. The boy was discovered caught against a tree, and neither child was wearing a life jacket. Fresno County authorities have warned that the conditions of waterways are likely to become even more dangerous in the summer, with snow melting and dams releasing additional water into the rivers. The decision to reopen the rivers for recreational use will only be made once conditions improve.

Read Full story : 2 children killed after being swept away from their mother in a central California river during dangerous conditions /

News Source : Cnn Com Wire Service

Central California river safety Child drowning prevention Dangerous river conditions Water safety tips for families Central California river tragedy