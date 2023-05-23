8-year-old girl dies in CBP custody in South Texas: Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez

Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, 8-year-old migrant girl who died in CBP custody in Harlingen, Texas. : 8-year-old Panamanian girl dies in CBP custody in South Texas, migrant advocates call for policy changes

A Panamanian girl, aged eight, died in federal custody in the Rio Grande Valley after being held by US Customs and Border Protection for eight days. The agency said that she was receiving medical care and medication for the flu during the last four days of her life, but migrant advocates have criticized why she and her family were kept in detention for so long. The girl and her family, who are all Honduran nationals, had illegally crossed the border from Matamoros, Mexico, on 9 May. Despite repeated requests from her mother, the child was not sent to a hospital for care prior to her death, according to the Associated Press.

Read Full story : Migrant advocates question death of 8-year-old girl in CBP custody in South Texas /

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

Migrant rights advocacy CBP custody deaths Child immigration detention South Texas migrant crisis Border patrol accountability