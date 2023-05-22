8-year-old girl victim of Kings River drowning in California : 8-year-old girl dies, 4-year-old missing after being swept away in California river

8-Year-Old Girl Dies and 4-Year-Old Boy Missing After Being Swept Away in Kings River

An 8-year-old girl passed away and a 4-year-old boy is still missing after they were swept away in a central California river that had become swollen from rapidly melting mountain snows. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received a report of missing children in the Kings River near Pine Flat Dam, and deputies found the little girl’s body about an hour later. The cause of her death has not been disclosed. A search for the missing 4-year-old is still ongoing. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has warned people to exercise caution around rivers with high water levels and stronger flows due to dangerous conditions caused by the melting snowpack from last winter. Additionally, a body was found in Folsom Lake, and two people are still missing after being swept away by the American River in recent weeks.

News Source : San Diego Union-Tribune

