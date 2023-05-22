8-year-old migrant girl : 8-year-old child dies in U.S. Border Patrol custody in Harlingen, Texas

8-Year-Old Child Dies in U.S. Border Patrol Custody: A Tragic Incident Involving CBP

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner, Troy Miller, expressed his condolences regarding the tragic death of an eight-year-old girl who was in CBP custody with her parents earlier in May. CBP and the Office of Professional Responsibility are investigating the incident. Miller emphasized the importance of the health and safety of individuals in CBP custody, as well as ensuring that those in need of medical assistance receive the best possible care and spend the least amount of time in custody. The incident occurred on May 17, when a family of five, including an eight-year-old girl, were found and taken into Border Patrol custody. The family reported medical histories including sickle cell anemia and heart disease, and the eight-year-old girl later tested positive for Influenza A. She was transferred to the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Harlingen, where she was seen by medical personnel at least three times in one day. The girl became unresponsive and was pronounced dead at Valley Baptist Medical Center on May 17. The cause of death is still under investigation. CBP will release more information as it becomes available.

Read Full story : CBP Acting Commissioner gives statement involving the ongoing investigation /

News Source : Mia Morales

CBP Acting Commissioner Ongoing investigation Border security Customs and Border Protection Law enforcement cooperation