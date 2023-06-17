8-year-old migrant girl dies in US Border Patrol custody, family claims denial of proper medical care

Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, victim of neglect in US Border Patrol custody. : 8-year-old migrant girl dies in Border Patrol custody, family alleges denied medical care

An 8-year-old Honduran girl, Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, died in U.S. Border Patrol custody in Texas, leaving her family devastated. Her loved ones claim that her death could have been prevented if she had received proper medical care. Alvarez, who suffered from a heart condition and sickle cell anemia, was seen nine times between May 14 and May 17 and was given Tamiflu, ice packs, and ibuprofen for her complaints of pain, fever, and flu symptoms. Her parents allegedly begged for help, but their pleas were ignored. Her death was attributed to heart disease by the medical examiner’s office, but her family believes that more could have been done. The Haitian Bridge Alliance, a nonprofit advocating for fair immigration policies, is supporting the family and fighting for policies that will welcome people with dignity. Furthermore, the family was detained in the Border Patrol facility for over a week despite the rule that migrant families should not be held for more than three days. The reason for this is also being investigated.

