“8-year-old Panamanian girl dies in Border Patrol custody, raising questions about preparedness”

Panamanian girl migrant fatality : 8-Year-Old Panamanian Girl Dies in Border Patrol Custody, Second Child Migrant Fatality in Two Weeks Raises Questions

An 8-year-old Panamanian girl has died in Border Patrol custody, marking the second child migrant fatality in two weeks while under government supervision. This has raised concerns about the authorities’ preparedness to handle medical emergencies for those who have endured an exhausting journey to the border. The recent expiration of Title 42 asylum limits due to the pandemic resulted in a surge of people in custody, including families and unaccompanied children, which has placed a significant responsibility on authorities to provide medical care. Between 2018 and 2019, at least six children died in custody.

News Source : Associated Press

