Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, 8, dies in CBP custody in South Texas : 8-year-old Panamanian girl dies in CBP custody in South Texas

An 8-year-old girl from Panama died in US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody in Texas after being held for eight days and receiving medical care, the agency has said. However, migrant advocates have questioned why the girl and her family were detained for so long and called for legal aid groups to be allowed to contact asylum seekers while in CBP custody. The Biden administration has been urged to change policies preventing such contact. The girl, Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, died at a CBP processing facility in Harlingen last week. The family was detained after crossing the border from Mexico.

Migrant rights Child detention Border patrol accountability Immigration policy reform Humanitarian crisis at the border